Voice of Tamil Nadu not echoing in Delhi: MNM chief Kamal Haasan

MADURAI: Claiming that the voice of Tamil Nadu is not being echoed in the national capital, Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan assured the public that his party candidates, if elected to Lok Sabha, would not continue in the post if they fail to serve the State effectively.

The actor-turned-politician was in the district on Thursday to campaign for his party’s MP candidates from Virudhunagar and Madurai Lok Sabha segments Muniyasamy and Alagar respectively.

Campaigning for Muniyasamy at Thiruparankundram, Kamal painted a dull picture of the present condition of the constituency. “Harappan and Mohenjadaro civilisations that existed some 4,000 years ago had good drainage system. But those who are in power for many years have not even taken steps to provide basic amenities such as drinking water, drainage and the like. Instead, they made themselves wealthy,” he said.