6,600 policemen to be deployed for polling day security in Vellore

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Even as the crucial polling day is fast approaching, the police in Vellore district is making all the necessary security arrangements for ensuring fair and free elections so that the voters exercise their franchise without fear.

A contingent of 6,600 policemen will be deployed for polling day duty across the district, with additional security cover for critical polling stations.

“We are still finalising the security scheme for the polling day. About 6,600 personnel including local police, Armed Reserve, Tamil Nadu Special Police, Central Paramilitary Forces and ex-servicemen will be pressed into service on April 18,” Superintendent of Police (SP) Pravesh Kumar told Express on Saturday.

The contingent includes 2 Additional SPs and16 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and 78 Inspectors.

As many as 270 mobile teams, each headed by a Sub-inspector, and 5 mobile pickets for each of the 13 Assembly segments, will be on the roads to keep watch and attend to any law and order problems.

Of the total number of 1,656 polling stations across the district, 183 have been identified critical polling stations which will be provided with a security cover of 4 additional Central Paramilitary Force (CPF) men, apart from the usual strength of one policeman per booth.

“Each of the polling booths will be guarded by one policemen. The critical polling stations will be provided with an additional strength of four CPF men,” Pravesh Kumar said.

Meanwhile, a one-day training session was held for police personnel at the district police office here on Saturday to enlighten them on their duty and responsibilities. District Crime Records Bureau (DCRB) DSP PS Porchezhian explained the cops drawn from Armed Reserve on their roles on the day of polling.

As many as 150 cops from AR and 75 men from Home Guards participated at the training session.

In Vellore, two Lok Sabha constituencies-Vellore and Arakkonam- and three Assembly segments-Sholingur, Gudiyattam and Ambur- are going to polling on April 18.