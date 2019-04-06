Home States Tamil Nadu

Eight more eligible for promotion as SI in Tamil Nadu

The unearthing of the scam within the TNUSRB recruitment made the candidates eligble for the same.

Published: 06th April 2019 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

Police

Image used for representational purpose only

By Siva Sekaran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Eight more persons have become eligible for promotion as SI, thanks to S Arunachalam, who had moved the Madras High Court bringing to its notice a big scam relating to recruitment. Pursuant to the suo-moto contempt proceedings initiated by Justice SM Subramaniam of the Madras High Court, a revised opinion was obtained from the IIT, which stated that question 

No 145 posed in the exam itself was erroneous. And it is now contended that the benefit of award of half a mark, in respect of the disputed question, should be granted to all 2,388 departmental candidates, who attended the written examination for selection. Of the 2,388 candidates, nine including the writ petitioner were found to be qualified in the provisional selection as they secured the required cut-off marks. 

Consequently, all these nine candidates are provisionally selected and appropriate action will be taken to proceed with the certificate verification and to send them for training as per the procedures contemplated, the judge said. Originally, based on the wrong expert opinion, the judge on March 13 dismissed Arunachalam’s petition. As the said expert opinion was found bogus, suo-moto contempt proceedings were initiated. “Thus, it is necessary to review the order passed by this court on March 13,” the judge said and permitted Murthy and Kumar to implead themselves.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu SI TNUSRB Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recuitment Board TNUSRB SI recruitment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp