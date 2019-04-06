Eight more eligible for promotion as SI in Tamil Nadu

Siva Sekaran By

CHENNAI: Eight more persons have become eligible for promotion as SI, thanks to S Arunachalam, who had moved the Madras High Court bringing to its notice a big scam relating to recruitment. Pursuant to the suo-moto contempt proceedings initiated by Justice SM Subramaniam of the Madras High Court, a revised opinion was obtained from the IIT, which stated that question

No 145 posed in the exam itself was erroneous. And it is now contended that the benefit of award of half a mark, in respect of the disputed question, should be granted to all 2,388 departmental candidates, who attended the written examination for selection. Of the 2,388 candidates, nine including the writ petitioner were found to be qualified in the provisional selection as they secured the required cut-off marks.

Consequently, all these nine candidates are provisionally selected and appropriate action will be taken to proceed with the certificate verification and to send them for training as per the procedures contemplated, the judge said. Originally, based on the wrong expert opinion, the judge on March 13 dismissed Arunachalam’s petition. As the said expert opinion was found bogus, suo-moto contempt proceedings were initiated. “Thus, it is necessary to review the order passed by this court on March 13,” the judge said and permitted Murthy and Kumar to implead themselves.