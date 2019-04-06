Home States Tamil Nadu

IT, ECI should disclose names of everyone from whom unaccounted cash was seized: DMK leader

He said the IT Department and the ECI were partial as search operations carried out on the premises of DMK leaders like Duraimurugan are given publicity while remaining silent on other raids.

Published: 06th April 2019 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

T.K.S. Elangovan. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

CHENNAI: The Income Tax (IT) Department and the Election Commission of India (ECI) should disclose the names of all the people from whom unaccounted cash and valuables were seized in Tamil Nadu, said a senior DMK leader.

"The ECI has seized over Rs 250 crore worth of cash, valuables in Tamil Nadu. It should declare the names of the people from whom the seizures were made," T.K.S. Elangovan, DMK spokesperson, told IANS.

In a recent search operation in Vellore district, the IT Department seized Rs 11.5 crore cash from a cement warehouse belonging to a DMK official.

Elangovan said the media is being tipped off in the case of IT searches on DMK officials' premises while no information is available on the search operations carried out on the premises of rival parties.

He said the ECI is expected to decide on April 10 whether to hold the Lok Sabha polls for the Vellore seat on April 18 or postpone it.

The IT Department has given its report to the ECI on the cash seized from the DMK official in Vellore district.

A senior IT official said that the cash was stacked and numbered division and ward wise for distribution.

T.K.S. Elangovan DMK ECI Election Commission of India Income Tax Department

