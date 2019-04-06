Home States Tamil Nadu

Will DMK's 'anti-Hindu' comments get AIADMK-BJP votes?

However, the DMK or its alliance partners are maintaining a silence on Veeramani's speech and also rule out its impact.

Published: 06th April 2019 11:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 11:05 PM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

CHENNAI: The BJP and its alliance partners in Tamil Nadu are claiming consolidation of Hindu votes in their favour owing to the "anti-Hindu" speeches of leaders of the opposition DMK and DK, but the DMK rules out this issue impacting its poll prospects.

"People are now saying the AIADMK-led alliance believes in God while the DMK-led alliance is atheist and anti-Hindu. Nowadays there is no distinction between Aryan gods (Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva) and Dravidian deities (Murugan, Amman and others). In Tamil Nadu, people now go to all temples," Bharatiya Janata Party's state OBC Morcha chief S.K. Kharventhan told IANS.

The AIADMK-led alliance consists of the BJP, the PMK, the DMDK, the TMC, the PT and others. None of the parties preach atheism.

On the other hand, the DMK-led alliance consists of the Congress, the Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India-Marxist, the VCK, the Indian Union Muslim League and others.

Recently K. Veeramani, the leader of Dravidian social movement DK, which is supporting the DMK-led alliance, said at a meeting said if there were mobile phones during the era of Lord Krishna, then the deity would have taken videos like that of the alleged perpetrators of the Pollachi sexual abuse-cum-blackmail issue.

Linking the Hindu god with that of the Pollachi sex scandal accused has incensed not only the BJP and other Hindu outfits but also others. The state police has registered a complaint against Veeramani.

However, the DMK or its alliance partners are maintaining a silence on Veeramani's speech and also rule out its impact.

"We have grown over the years talking such issues in strong terms. This will not impact the prospects of our alliance in the April 18 Lok Sabha polls and the assembly by-elections for 18 constituencies," DMK spokesperson T.K.S. Elangovan told IANS.

"The issue before the people is the non- or bad performance of the K. Palaniswami government in the state and that of the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

"Leaders of DK always talk like that even though the stage is ours. It is their policy," Elangovan added.

In order to soothe the sentiments of the Hindus, DMK President M.K. Stalin, in a public rally, said he is not against Hinduism, adding that his wife goes to temples and he does not prevent her.

However, there have been social media messages recalling Stalin's derisive remarks about Hindu marriage customs while attending a Muslim's wedding.

Social media messages also cite late DMK President M. Karunanidhi's statement that "Lord Rama is a drunkard" and the term Hindu also means "thief".

Further, controversies about allowing women of all ages into Kerala's Sabarimala temple, Tamil movie lyrist and DMK sympathiser Vairamuthu's comments about Hindu goddess Andal and so on are also going around the social media.

The BJP said that, as a strategy, its topline leaders or poll candidates do not talk about the alleged anti-Hindu stance of their rivals. "Second line leaders and party cadres spread the message. People also know that," Kharventhan said.

According to him, there may be four-five percent vote shift in favour of the AIADMK- led alliance owing to such "anti-Hindu comments" of the rival alliance. Elangovan dismissed the claims. "The party rallies and the meetings addressed by our candidates attract huge crowds, which itself shows the support for our alliance."

"May be some fence sitters may vote for AIADMK over this issue. But that number will be very negligible," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Fire at Varkala beach damages property worth Rs 2 crore
Gallery
Jackie Chan hams it up with two London 'bobbies' on November 19,1998 during a film shoot to promote the new hit action comedy 'Rush Hour'. Chan who plays Detective Inspector Lee of the Hong Kong Police. 'Rush Hour' has taken a staggering $130 million dollars at the US box office to date, breaking records for the biggest ever opening in the months of its release. (File Photo | AFP)
Happy birthday Jackie Chan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Rush Hour' star
As maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the best films directed by RGV.
Happy birthday Ram Gopal Varma: Check out the 'controversial' director's 12 must-watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp