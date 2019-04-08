Home States Tamil Nadu

Karti assures cable tariff cut to woo women voters

Congress will ensure that MGNREGA is regularised and people get assured employment,” he said.

Published: 08th April 2019 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

Sivaganga Lok Sabha candidate Karti P Chidambaram interacting with women voters at an election rally, at Alangudi in Pudukkottai on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Karthi P Chidambaram, Congress’ Sivaganga candidate and son of former Union Minister Chidambaram, on Sunday also assured voters that the subscription tariff for cable television would be restored to the earlier rate if he is elected.

Addressing a gathering of predominantly women voters, in Alangudi in Pudukkottai, Karti said, “Many have lost access to TV edutainment due to the recent changes in the subscription announced by TRAI. This will be reduced and families can again enjoy television like they once used to if the Congress is voted to power.”

Further, he said the minimum income guarantee of Rs 6000 per month was among the Congress’ plans to empower women, farmers and students.

He alleged in the BJP government at the Centre and AIADMK in the State, students and self-help groups have been having a tough time getting loans to pursue higher education or business ventures or expand it. 
“The existing government is being irresponsible. We will not be so. Congress will ensure that MGNREGA is regularised and people get assured employment,” he said.

Karthi P Chidambaram Lok Sabha elections 2019 AIADMK BJP

