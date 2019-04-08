Those who hoard people's money should be punished: Kamal Hassan on I-T raids

By ANI

COIMBATORE: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Monday supported the Income Tax (I-T) raids at houses of political party leaders across the nation, stating that it was important to punish those who hoarded people's money.

Haasan said: "Fantastic but they should spread it further so that it becomes an even playground for all. Those who hoard people's money, they should be raided, they should be punished. The raids have not taken place just during elections but before also."

The actor turned politician was speaking after releasing his party's manifesto for 2024 titled "Kovai 2024". The houses of many Congress and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders have been raided in the past week by the I-T department in Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

Congress leader P Chidambaram had accused the government of planning Income Tax raids at his residences to "cripple the election campaign" on Monday. The Lok Sabha elections will begin on April 11. The results will be declared on May 23.