21 Tamil Nadu institutions in NIRF top 100

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: At least 21 higher education institutions from Tamil Nadu have found place in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2019 top 100 list, with Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) securing the top rank. The ranking was released on Monday by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

IIT Madras has been ranked the best higher education institution in the country this year, bettering its last year’s position of number 2. In 2018, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, was in the first position and has moved down to second position this year.

For the fourth consecutive year, the IITM was declared as the No.1 Institution in the country in the Engineering institutions category and has also emerged as the Top Innovative Institution in the country in the maiden edition of the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA).

Reacting on the achievement, Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras, said, “We are delighted that our efforts to constantly improve our course programmes, research, and industry collaboration, as well the creation of a world-class innovation ecosystem in India’s first-of-its-kind Research Park at IIT Madras, are being recognized. We will continue to strive to excel in all these spheres.”

While IITM’s performance has improved this time, the national rankings of the prestigious Anna University has slipped a few notches. In 2018 in the overall category, Anna University had secured 10th position but this year it is placed at 14th rank. Even in the top engineering institutions list, Anna University was placed in 8th rank last year. However, this time it has slipped to 9th position. In the top universities category in the country, Anna University was ranked 4th last year, this year it is placed at rank 7. Speaking to Express, vice chancellor of Anna University M K Surappa said, “We have scored fairly well in Perception category which is one of the five parameters based on which the institutes have been ranked under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

Some factors like scholarship, research funding, outreach and inclusivity on which the university has no control, has led to the downfall in the ranking. But there is nothing to worry as we are working hard to improve the ranking of the institution next year. We are taking strong steps to deal with corruption and improve infrastructure in the campus.” The other four parameters are teaching, learning and resources; research and professional practice, graduation outcomes and outreach and inclusivity. Notably, National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli has secured 10th position in the top ten engineering institutes in the country. Presidency college has also bettered its position in the top colleges category.