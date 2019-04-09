Home States Tamil Nadu

Find alternate to TASMAC income: Madras High Court

The Court suggested government find an alternative source to compensate for revenue loss that the State might suffer if prohibition is implemented.

TASMAC shop near Gemini flyover

TASMAC shop near Gemini flyover (EPS|Martin Louis)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Observing that liquor is the ‘mother of all crimes,’ the Madurai Bench posed a question to the State government: “Why not the government make an alternate avenue for income by either increasing tax or introducing a new tax, which would compensate the income from TASMAC?”a division bench, comprising justices N Kirubakaran and SS Sundar, questioned the State while hearing a batch of petitions seeking total prohibition. The Court suggested government find an alternative source to compensate for revenue loss that the State might suffer if prohibition is implemented.

