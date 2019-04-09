Find alternate to TASMAC income: Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Observing that liquor is the ‘mother of all crimes,’ the Madurai Bench posed a question to the State government: “Why not the government make an alternate avenue for income by either increasing tax or introducing a new tax, which would compensate the income from TASMAC?”a division bench, comprising justices N Kirubakaran and SS Sundar, questioned the State while hearing a batch of petitions seeking total prohibition. The Court suggested government find an alternative source to compensate for revenue loss that the State might suffer if prohibition is implemented.