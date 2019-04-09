Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP manifesto silent on NEET, water disputes in Tamil Nadu

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The BJP manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, released on Monday, skipped the important issues of Tamil Nadu – inter-State water disputes as well as the scrapping of NEET, but promised to safeguard traditional practices at Sabarimala.

Unlike the Congress manifesto, which has promised to fulfil two of the long-pending demands of Tamil Nadu – scrapping of NEET and bringing back education to the State list – which are reflected in the DMK manifesto too, the BJP’s manifesto has not accommodated any of the promises made by its allies.

Of course, Congress promised to fulfil the second demand partially – bringing back school education to the State list while keeping the higher education in the Union List. Inter-State water disputes, as well as NEET, have affected not only Tamil Nadu but many States.

Speaking at the March 6 public meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss reiterated the demand for the release of seven convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

The AIADMK, in its manifesto, promised a national poverty eradication initiative that will be named after the late CM, J Jayalalithaa and the MGR national skill upgradation scheme. Under the Amma National Poverty Eradication Initiative (ANPEI), a direct monthly transfer of Rs 1,500 will be made for the needy families.

The BJP manifesto, instead of putting forth its direct views on resolving inter-State water disputes, has promised to form a new Ministry of Water.

Besides, the manifesto has also promised to take forward the ambitious programme, conceptualized by the late BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee, for linking rivers from different parts of the country and ensure a solution to the problems of drinking water and irrigation.

The manifesto has proposed to initiate work on this programme by constituting an authority.

But the BJP manifesto has specifically mentioned the Sabarimala issue and said, “We will undertake every effort to ensure that the subject of faith, tradition and worship rituals related to Sabarimala are presented in a comprehensive manner before the Supreme Court. We will endeavour to secure constitutional protection on issues related to faith and belief.”

04 The promise that all UNESCO heritage sites in the country will be upgraded to the international standard will be of some relevance as the State has four UNESCO heritage sites