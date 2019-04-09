Tamil Nadu: P Ayyakkannu drops plan to fight PM Modi this election

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: P Ayyakkannu, president, National South Indian Rivers Linking Farmers Association, who had earlier announced that 111 farmers including himself would contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi in the Lok Sabha elections, on Monday gave up the plan, following his meeting with BJP national president Amit Shah in Delhi.

Ayyakkannu said the talks with Shah were satisfactory and that they were confident that the BJP would fulfil their demands including linking of rivers. He also said the farmers had given up their plan to contest against Modi following the talks.