Impressed by Seeman’s oratory skills, CPI candidate for Nagapattinam misses Karat’s meeting

M Selvarasu told the media that his meeting with Seeman on Panagal Road, Tiruvarur, was accidental.

CPI Nagapattinam candidate M Selvarasu (left) listening to Naam Tamilar Katchi coordinator Seeman’s speech at his public meeting on Panagal Road, Tiruvarur, on Monday night

NAGAPATTINAM: The CPI’s Lok Sabha candidate, M Selvarasu, showed up among the audience of Naam Tamilar Katchi coordinator Seeman’s public meeting for the former’s rival candidate on Monday night, when he was expected at a CPM meeting three kilometres away. Selvarasu, who listened to Seeman’s speech sitting in the front row, went to the stage to appreciate him. And Seeman shook hands with the DMK-led alliance’s candidate and lauded his gesture as thousands of the former’s supporters gave thunderous applause to the mutual show of respect.

Selvarasu told Express that his meeting with Seeman on Panagal Road, Tiruvarur, was accidental. “I was held up in  Thalaignayiru for an election campaign and proceeded towards Tiruvarur late. I was unsure of making it to the CPM meeting as I was stuck in traffic. When I noticed a large gathering blocking our way, I went there to see what it was about. I know Seeman as a good speaker and his speech was very impressive. So I thought it would be a good courtesy to appreciate it,” he said.

Seeman was campaigning for P Malathi, his party’s Lok Sabha candidate in Nagapattinam, and R Vinodhini, who is contesting in the Tiruvarur assembly bypoll.While Selvarasu at Seeman’s meeting, former CPM general secretary Prakash Karat was campaigning for the CPI candidate at South Street in Tiruvarur, where DMK bypoll candidate Poondi Kalaivanan was present. By the time Selvarsu left for the CPM meeting, it was over and Karat had left.

When contacted on Tuesday afternoon, CPM leader and former MLA V Marimuthu said he was in Vedaranyam canvassing votes for Selvarasu. “Selvarasu took more time to finish his campaign before starting off for the meeting. There are hard feelings in the CPM about his missing out on the meeting,” he told Express.

