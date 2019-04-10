Woman’s claims false, a ploy by rivals: AMMK Theni candidate

By Express News Service

THENI: Claiming that AMMK supporter and independent candidate from Periyakulam assembly constituency K Kathirkamu had misbehaved with her, a woman lodged a complaint at All Woman Police Station in Theni on Tuesday. However, the candidate said that it was a ploy by his rivals to tarnish his reputation as he had good chances of winning the poll. Addressing newspersons along with AMMK supporter and independent candidate from Theni Lok Sabha Thanga Tamilselvam, Kathirkamu said that he was ready to face any investigation.

The two candidates said that they were not aware of any First Information Report and that the police had not called Kathirkamu for any inquiry so far. “Stalin and EVKS Elangovan had levelled many allegations against P Ravindranath Kumar. But he didn’t file any defamation case against them. This proves that their charges are true,” they said.At first, Thanga Tamilselvan told newspersons that the incident happened a few years ago and asked them what was the need to file a complaint now. Later, he took a U-turn and said that the charges levelled against Kathirkamu was false.