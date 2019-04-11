Home States Tamil Nadu

6 institutes collaborate to promote big-data research

Published: 11th April 2019

CHENNAI : With an aim to promote big data methods in biological applications, six leading higher education institutes in the country, including IIT-Madras, have collaborated and established the first Joint Indian-German Research Training Group (RTG) on Bio Big Data Science, a release said.

The six institutes are IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, University of Allahabad, University of Delhi and Jawaharlal Nehru University. They have partnered with Heidelberg University, Germany, and Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Union Ministry of Science and Technology. The program aims at educating the next generation researchers in the vibrant field of science.

Michael J Winckler, Program Coordinator, Heidelberg University, said, “We hope to foster new and long lasting research collaborations with leading Indian institutions. The topics of this research training group are highly relevant for developing the biotechnology industry in both countries.”

