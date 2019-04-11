A flood of promises in the otherwise dry Perambalur in Tamil Nadu

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR : Plethora of poll promises mark the fight for Perambalur Lok Sabha seat. Assurances of employment, providing better education, regular water supply and supporting agriculture are galore.

Amongst the candidates, AIADMK nominee NR Sivapathi and IJK’s TR Parivendar in DMK alliance are at close quarters. AMMK candidate M Rajasekaran, a long time Congress-man, contesting from here is unlikely to make an impact, it is pointed out.

The constituency comprises the Assembly segments of Thuraiyur (SC), Lalgudi, Manachanallur and Musiri of Tiruchy district, Kulithalai of Karur district and Perambalur (SC).Sivapathi has a strong community (Mutharaiyar) base in Manachanallur, Musiri, Kulithalai and Thuraiyur which may act in his favour. Also, being a former minister, he is a known face here.

Though Rajasekaran also belongs to the same community, a large chunk of Mutharaiyars may prefer Sivapathi as some of the strong community leaders throw in their weight behind him.In addition to this, Sivapathi also enjoys a sizeable Vellalar community’s support in the constituency. This community is in considerable numbers here. While canvassing for Sivapathi recently, Union minister Rajnath Singh promised the people that Ariyalur-Perambalur-Namakkal railway link project would materialise soon after BJP-alliance is voted to power.

Sivapathi’s another promise of digging a new canal from Mayanur barrage to solve the water woes at Thuraiyur, Musiri, Thottiyam and Thathayangarpettai has struck a chord with the people. On the other hand, Parivendar is wooing the people with luring promises. His promise of providing free education to 300 students from here in his SRM education institutions in every academic year and arranging jobs for 500 persons every year is abuzz among voters. On similar lines, he has been levelling promises one after the other in his own capacity, apart from government-funded schemes. He has also promised that SRM will establish five health centres in this constituency for free treatment to local people.

It is said that contesting on DMK’s symbol may work in his favour. Kulithalai, where the late DMK leader M Karunanidhi made his first electoral debut, Perambalur, which is a former union minister A Raja’s home turf and Lalgudi, which has traditionally been a DMK stronghold, are the strengths of Parivendar.

Demands for better education and employment here is well known. So, Parivendhar’s personal electoral promises have gained people’s attention. He unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in alliance with BJP and secured a considerable 2,38,887 votes almost neck-and-neck with DMK candidate who came second with 2,49,645 votes. AIADMK candidate RP Marutharaja (with 4,62,693 votes) won then.

The people are little satisfied with the sitting MP Marutharaja’s performance. AIADMK supporters are decrying IJK’s Parivendar as an outsider. They say Sivapathi is a native. Countering this allegation, Parivendar has said that Perambalur is his ancestral place and if he wins, he will shift his residence here permanently.

There is a long standing demand for a train link between Ariyalur and Perambalur. In Kulithalai, Musiri and Perambalur, onion cultivation is popular. Farmers have been demanding onion storage and processing units. The cultivators and sellers say that proper storage could control price fluctuation and assure a steady and confident sale throughout the year. Straw (Korai) mat making is also popular in Musiri, where several cottage industries are functioning. They demand that the authority should arrange for export of their product.

Similarly, banana plantation is widespread here and hence the farmers are asking for processing units in making value added products. Primarily agriculture based, but having a growing graduate population, people demand setting up industries for generating employment. There are many people who travel to Namakkal and Karur daily for work in spinning mills there. Apart from places fed by Cauvery, the other places face acute water scarcity. Numerous protests demanding water supply have been carried out in the constituency.

During the DMK rule, an announcement was made that a medical college will be started at Perambalur. But, it was put on hold after the party lost the 2016 elections. One of the major demands of the people is a medical college here. There are also demands for a Government Arts College at Manachanallur and a fire station there. People also want a women’s arts college and a polytechnic institute at Musiri.

(With inputs from Aadhithya MS)