Tamil Nadu CB-CID adds fifth suspect in Pollachi sexual harassment case

Earlier, the Coimbatore rural police had  said that only four persons were involved.

Published: 11th April 2019 02:37 AM

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: While the Coimbatore rural police had earlier said that only four persons were involved in the Pollachi sexual assault case, the CB-CID on Wednesday added a fifth suspect. A 30-year-old person, who was arrested for assaulting the kin of Pollachi sexual harassment case victim, was included as the fifth accused after his involvement was reportedly confirmed.

According to the police, the 30-year-old from Aachipatti in Pollachi was booked along with the four-member gang by the Pollachi East police on February 26 for allegedly hurting the brother of the Pollachi sexual assault case victim. Though the other four were arrested, he absconded.

After a month, he surrendered before the Coimbatore judicial magistrate court on March 25. After a four-day custody, he was kept in judicial remand and was named as a suspect, based on the victim’s complaint.
“Based on the enquiry made with the prime suspect, we confirmed the 30-year-old’s role in the case. He probably absconded to destroy evidence. He revealed some important clues. Based on the revelation, we added him as the fifth suspect,” said an official of CB-CID. 

