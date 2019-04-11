Notification for local body elections likely in Tamil Nadu to be delayed

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as preparations for holding long-pending elections to local bodies are going on, the State Election Commission on Wednesday got a new commissioner - senior IAS officer R Palanisamy (59). This follows the end of the term of Malik Feroz Khan, who has been heading the SEC since April 7, 2017. R Palanisamy was hitherto Registrar of Cooperative Societies.

However, the notifications for elections to local bodies may not be issued by May end in accordance with the assurance given by the SEC before the Madras HC, since the model code period for Lok Sabha elections that will continue till May 27, has hindered the final leg of the works for local body elections. Sources said this would be informed to the court and as of now, if everything goes well, the notification is likely to be issued in the fag end of July or in the first week of August and the elections may take place during September-October.

Sources said the Election Commission of India has sent a communication to the SEC that the final electoral roll updated as on April 4, could be used for the local body elections too. So, the notification for by-elections could be issued only after 60 days of this communication - i.e. after June 4.

Though the SEC has submitted the communal rotation details to the State already, it cannot notify it till the election process for the Lok Sabha elections is over. “So issue of notification may take place in the fag end of July or in the first week of August and issue of notification by May end is not possible,” the sources added.