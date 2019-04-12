Tamil Nadu: Wife seeks re-probe into former Telecom Minister A Raja-aide Batsha’s death

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : After a gap of eight years, the death of AM Sadhick Batsha, a close associate of DMK propaganda secretary and former Telecom Minister A Raja, has grabbed limelight again. S Reha Banu, wife of Batsha, on Thursday submitted a representation at the office of President Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi, seeking a reinvestigation into the death of her husband. She said her husband died under suspicious circumstances in March 2011 after he revealed during a CBI inquiry that DMK leader MK Stalin had met Shahid Balwa, one of the accused in the 2G scam.

In the representation, Banu recalled how Raja and his relatives came into contact with her husband in 2003 and slowly, became partners of Greenhouse Promoters Ltd. She said, “It is absolutely essential the investigation agencies (CBI) concerned take a re-look at these factors.”

“More specifically, they (CBI) should reinvestigate the statements given by my husband during the course of CBI investigation and identify who all he spoke about including Stalin and Raja. Only this line of investigation will reveal the truth behind my husband’s death,” Banu added.