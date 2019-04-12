Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Wife seeks re-probe into former Telecom Minister A Raja-aide Batsha’s death

S Reha Banu said that Batsha died under suspicious circumstances in March 2011 after he revealed during a CBI inquiry that MK Stalin had met Shahid Balwa, one of the accused in the 2G scam.

Published: 12th April 2019 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

AM Sadhick Batsha

AM Sadhick Batsha (Express Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : After a gap of eight years, the death of AM Sadhick Batsha, a close associate of DMK propaganda secretary and former Telecom Minister A Raja, has grabbed limelight again. S Reha Banu, wife of Batsha, on Thursday submitted a representation at the office of President Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi, seeking a reinvestigation into the death of her husband. She said her husband died under suspicious circumstances in March 2011 after he revealed during a CBI inquiry that DMK leader MK Stalin had met Shahid Balwa, one of the accused in the 2G scam.   

In the representation, Banu recalled how Raja and his relatives came into contact with her husband in 2003 and slowly, became partners of Greenhouse Promoters Ltd. She said, “It is absolutely essential the investigation agencies (CBI) concerned take a re-look at these factors.” 

“More specifically, they (CBI) should reinvestigate the statements given by my husband during the course of CBI investigation and identify who all he spoke about including Stalin and Raja. Only this line of investigation will reveal the truth behind my husband’s death,” Banu added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AM Sadhick Batsha A Raja aide death 2G scam MK Stalin Shahid Balwa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp