Home States Tamil Nadu

Couple, car driver held in Coimbatore for murdering 43-year-old woman for gold ornaments

M Valarmathi was strangulated to death using a nylon rope by her friends on April 3.

Published: 13th April 2019 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore rural police on Friday arrested a couple and a car driver for allegedly abducting and murdering a 43-year old woman for her 15.5-sovereign gold ornaments. On April 4, the rural police found the body of a woman at the fourth bend of Thattanji Hill near a Perumal temple under Karmadai police limits. The deceased was identified as M Valarmathi (43), wife of Marimuthu and a resident of Gandhi Maanagar near Peelamedu in city. Postmortem examination report revealed that she was strangulated to death using a nylon rope.

The Karamadai police registered a murder case, and formed three special teams to trace the assailants.
After a week-long investigation, the rural police secured three persons on Thursday, and subsequently arrested them on Friday.   “A 43-year-old man and his 24-year-old wife, who were into carpentry work at Rathinapuri, and one 24-year-old car owner-cum driver were arrested on Friday. Jewellery weighing around 15.5 sovereigns were recovered from them,” said a senior police official.

According to the police, the deceased was friends with the three suspects. The trio reportedly approached the deceased with a coral stone and said it would be auspicious. Valarmathi went to Rathinapuri to buy the stone on April 3. The four performed a ritual for the stone. During the ritual, the trio asked Valarmathi to hand over the 15.5-sovereign chain as advance of the gemstone.

When she refused, the three assaulted her and murdered at their house. After that, they carried the body in a car owned by a third accused and left it near Karamadai.“Though the body was difficult to identify, we got clues after circulating the details in media. After confirming the deceased’s identity, the crime was solved easily,” said DSP Mani.

Friends turn killers

According to the police, the deceased was friends with the three suspects, who reportedly approached the deceased with a coral stone and said it would be auspicious

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coimbatore rural police Coimbatore gold ornaments theft Coimbatore murder Thattanji Hill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp