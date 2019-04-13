Home States Tamil Nadu

I-T sleuths seize unaccounted cash worth Rs 14.54 crore in Tamil Nadu's Namakkal

Published: 13th April 2019 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

Notes, Money, Currency

For representational purposes

By ANI

NAMAKKAL: Income Tax department officials have seized unaccounted cash worth Rs 14.54 crore from the premises of PSK Engineering Construction and Co in Namakkal district.

Out of the amount seized, a major portion (Rs 13.80 crore) was seized from four premises belonging to PSK Engineering Construction and Company.

Apart from cash, several incriminating documents and accounts with details of the generation of unaccounted money by inflation of expenditure, payments made to influential persons and unaccounted capital introduced were also seized.

Raids were carried out on Friday at locations linked to the Namakkal-based construction firm. Officials from the IT department had received information about the presence of unaccounted cash, sources said.

The raids come less than a week before 39 Lok Sabha seats at stake in the state are set to go to polls.

TAGS
Tamil Nadu Tax Raids Namakkal Tax Raids I-T Raids Income Tax Raids

