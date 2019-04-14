43 per cent voters in Pondicherry partial to ‘gifts’?

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERY: A whopping 43 per cent of the electorate in Puducherry, cast their votes on the basis of cash, liquor, gifts and other inducements they receive on behalf of candidates.

According to the Puducherry Survey Report 2018 brought out by The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and RA Asterisc Computing & Data Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (RAAC) on Saturday, though the choice in voting is determined on the basis of candidate followed by the party the candidate represents, the inducements play a major factor in making the final choice.

Among the electorate, 33 per cent said that distribution of cash, liquor, gifts and other items was important while another 10 per cent found it a ‘very important factor’ in choosing a particular candidate. The survey also revealed that almost 65 per cent respondents knew distribution of cash and gifts to voters were illegal while 39 per cent said that they were aware of instances where such inducements were offered to voters in return for votes.