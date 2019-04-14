Home States Tamil Nadu

43 per cent voters in Pondicherry partial to ‘gifts’?

According to a survey, while the vote depends on the basis of candidate mostly, the inducements play a major role.

Published: 14th April 2019 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

Election, Bribe, Model Code of Conduct violation

Representational Image. (File | ENS)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERY: A  whopping  43 per cent of the electorate in Puducherry, cast their votes on the basis of cash, liquor, gifts and other inducements they receive on behalf of candidates.

According to the Puducherry Survey Report 2018  brought out by The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and RA Asterisc Computing & Data Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (RAAC) on Saturday, though the choice in voting is determined on the basis of candidate  followed by the party the candidate represents, the inducements play a major factor in making the  final choice.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Among the electorate, 33 per cent said that distribution of cash, liquor, gifts  and other items was important while another 10 per cent found it a ‘very important factor’ in choosing a particular candidate. The survey also revealed that almost 65 per cent respondents knew distribution of cash and gifts to voters were illegal while 39 per cent said that they were aware of instances where such inducements were offered to voters in return for votes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Puducherry voters Association for Democratic Reforms Puducherry Survey Report 2018 India elections General elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections Puducherry voters gifts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp