Tamil Nadu NEET-aspirant Anitha’s brother replies to Kamal Haasan’s campaign video

ARIYALUR: Within 24 hours after Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan released an election campaign advertisement video on Friday, mentioning the late MBBS aspirant Anitha, her brother replied to the same in a Facebook post.

Anitha from Ariyalur, hailing from a humble family, who committed suicide after she was not successful in NEET, has been quoted in several political and anti-NEET activist speeches and campaigns. In one such mention from Kamal Haasan’s day old election advertisement, the actor-politician asks the public to know who Anitha’s parents will not vote for.

Within a day, Anitha’s brother S Manirathnam replied via a Facebook post. Addressing Kamal Haasan as brother, he said that Kamal was right that the family had a clear conviction as to whom they will not vote for. In Friday’s post, he writes he is a fan of Kamal Haasan and respects him for his anti-conservative stance and courage in real life and also in movies. But he said his vote will be for Thol Thirumavalavan, VCK chief, who has been voicing against NEET ever since Anitha’s death. Thirumavalavan contests in Chidambaram Lok Sabha constituency which encompasses Ariyalur where Anitha’s family lives.

Speaking to Express, Manirathnam said, “ I learned about the video by Kamal Haasan through my friends. I accept many things said in this video. My sister Anitha was a victim of NEET. The exam should be scrapped . But it is DMK that has the capability to abolish NEET. Anitha’s father T Shanmugam said, “All parties are expressing displeasure over Kamal Haasan also is right in his speech and we welcome his stand. But, my family’s votes are for the DMK coalition.”