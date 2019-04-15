3,617 police personnel for polling day security in Tiruvannamalai

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: With two days to go to the crucial general elections to the Lok Sabha, the Tiruvannamalai district police have been making elaborate security arrangements for smooth conduct of the polling without any law and order issues.

The top officials of the district police have drawn a bandobust scheme for the polling day, the scale of security will vary in polling stations as per the requirement and legacy data.

A total of 3,617 police personnel, including central paramilitary forces (CPF), home guards (HG) and ex-servicemen, will be deployed for duty on the day of polling.

“We have drawn up an elaborate scheme for the polling day security. As many as 3,617 personnel will be pressed into duty for smooth conduct of the elections on the polling day,” MR Sibi Chakravarthy, Superintendent of Police (SP), told Express on Monday.

As many as 1,900 ex-servicemen and 300 HG cadets are also part of the contingent, besides six companies of CPF, he added.

The police have identified 93 polling stations-out of a total of 1288-as critical and vulnerable, with half of them to be guarded by CPF, four men per polling station. The CPF men will also be entrusted with security duty in cluster booths, having more than five booths at one polling station.

The district intelligence wing has been geared up for keeping a close vigil and surveillance on trouble mongers and anti-social elements.

“As many as 184 trouble mongers were identified. Almost all of them were bound over under section 109, 110 of Cr PC. Still we are keeping a close watch on them,” Sibi Chakravarthy said.

The police have formed 192 zonal parties which will be moving around to attend any emergency calls.

As far as poll code violations are concerned, he said, 12 cases were booked so far. Of them, 11 cases were registered against DMK while AIADMK accounts for 4 and PMK one.

Till date, Rs. 2.39 crore unaccounted cash was seized by the flying squads and static surveillance teams across the district which has two Lok Sabha constituencies- Tiruvannamalai and Arani.

The SP said all the 1,667 police personnel drafted into election duty were handed the postal ballot.