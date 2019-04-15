Home States Tamil Nadu

3,617 police personnel for polling day security in Tiruvannamalai

The top officials of the district police have drawn a bandobust scheme for the polling day, the scale of security will vary in polling stations as per the requirement and legacy data.

Published: 15th April 2019 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

Meerut voters, Lok sabha forst phase

Image for representational purpose. | (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: With two days to go to the crucial general elections to the Lok Sabha, the Tiruvannamalai district police have been making elaborate security arrangements for smooth conduct of the polling without any law and order issues.

The top officials of the district police have drawn a bandobust scheme for the polling day, the scale of security will vary in polling stations as per the requirement and legacy data.

A total of 3,617 police personnel, including central paramilitary forces (CPF), home guards (HG) and ex-servicemen, will be deployed for duty on the day of polling.

“We have drawn up an elaborate scheme for the polling day security. As many as 3,617 personnel will be pressed into duty for smooth conduct of the elections on the polling day,” MR Sibi Chakravarthy, Superintendent of Police (SP), told Express on Monday.

As many as 1,900 ex-servicemen and 300 HG cadets are also part of the contingent, besides six companies of CPF, he added.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTIONS COVERAGE HERE

The police have identified 93 polling stations-out of a total of 1288-as critical and vulnerable, with half of them to be guarded by CPF, four men per polling station. The CPF men will also be entrusted with security duty in cluster booths, having more than five booths at one polling station.

The district intelligence wing has been geared up for keeping a close vigil and surveillance on trouble mongers and anti-social elements.

“As many as 184 trouble mongers were identified. Almost all of them were bound over under section 109, 110 of Cr PC. Still we are keeping a close watch on them,” Sibi Chakravarthy said.

The police have formed 192 zonal parties which will be moving around to attend any emergency calls.

As far as poll code violations are concerned, he said, 12 cases were booked so far. Of them, 11 cases were registered against DMK while AIADMK accounts for 4 and PMK one.

Till date, Rs. 2.39 crore unaccounted cash was seized by the flying squads and static surveillance teams across the district which has two Lok Sabha constituencies- Tiruvannamalai and Arani.

The SP said all the 1,667 police personnel drafted into election duty were handed the postal ballot.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tiruvannamalai Tiruvannamalai district police polling day security Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Indian elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp