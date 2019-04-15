9,630 booths identified as ‘sensitive’ in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total of 160 companies of paramilitary personnel will be deployed at polling booths which have been identified as sensitive.

Elections for 39 Lok Sabha constituencies and by-poll for 18 vacant Assembly seats in the State will be held on April 18. Totally, 5,98,69,758 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise. To cast their votes, nearly 68,000 polling booths have been set up in the State. Of them, around 9,630 booths have been identified as ‘sensitive’ based on the past record.

Sathyabrata Sahoo, Chief Electoral Officer, told press persons on Sunday, “We have requested 160 companies of paramilitary forces for security in the State on the polling date. Of them, 10 companies have already arrived. The remaining 150 companies will reach the State on Sunday evening. After arrival, they will be sent to various parts of the State. More paramilitary forces will be deployed in sensitive booths.”