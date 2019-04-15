Home States Tamil Nadu

Following ‘threat call’, actor Karthik skips campaign for Krishnasamy

Actor Karthik

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Actor and Manitha Urimai Kaakum Katchi founder Karthik skipped the election campaign in Tenkasi (SC) constituency on Saturday after a caste outfit, allegedly, threatened him for campaigning for Puthiya Thamilagam leader Dr K Krishnasamy. 

Sources said that some persons associated with an organisation of Thevar community telephoned Karthik’s residence and threatened the party workers that if the actor comes to Tenkasi to campaign for Krishnasamy, he would not return. The threat call went viral in social media including WhatsApp.

In  addition to it, some hate messages against Krishnasamy are being spread in social media by a group of people. Following the call, Karthik who campaigned for AIADMK  candidate Paul Manoj Pandiyan in Tirunelveli constituency on Friday decided not to campaign for Krishnasamy. 

Speaking to Express, Puthiya Tamilagam’s youth wing leader Shyam Krishnasamy said that though Karthik would not be campaigning for Krishnasamy the cadre of Manitha Urimai  Kaakum Katchi were coordinating well with Puthiya Tamilagam. “Karthik’s  decision will not affect the winning chances of Krishnasamy. Both of them are maintaining a good relationship,” he added.

Meanwhile, defying the warning issued by Panangattu Makkal  Kazhagam that was started by Nadar outfits last month, actor and All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi leader Sarathkumar campaigned for Krishnasamy. 

In a press meet, one of the founders of the kazhagam Hari Nadar had openly asked Sarathkumar not to campaign for Krishnasamy and allow his party cadres to work for Puthiya Tamilagam in Tenkasi constituency. 

Hari Nadar alleged that Krishnasamy was instigating the youth belonging Devendrakula Vellalar community to misuse the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of  Atrocities) Act against the people of Nadar Community. 

