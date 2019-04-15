Will focus more on politics than films in future: Udhayanidhi Stalin

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin’s son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, has been given prominence in the party and in poll campaigns. He says he will focus more on politics than cinema. Excerpts of his interview to Express:

Q: You are only a young member in DMK. So why are you campaigning for the party?

It is not new to me since I hail from a political family. I have been campaigning for the last 25 years. But since I have acted in films in recent years, I have been receiving much attention from public now.

Q: How do you think people in Tamil Nadu are receiving you?

Whenever I address myself as the grandson of Kalaignar (the late DMK leader M Karunanidhi), people show me abundant affection. I am moved by this love and affection.

Q: Do you identify yourself merely as Udhayanidhi or as Udhayanidhi Stalin?

Mere ‘Udhayanidhi’ is nobody. I want to identify myself only as a grandson of Kalaignar and as son of MK Stalin.

Q: What is the style you prefer during your campaigns? Your father’s or your grandfather’s?

During the last 23 days (in the campaign for polls), I have been following my own style of interacting with people. In some places, even people ask me to speak on specific issues that I forget to mention in my speech.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Q: Will you focus more on politics or on films in the future?

I have decided to focus more on politics and the party. But I will do films also, if I come across good and suitable scripts. Right now, I have three films on hand. But, surely I will get more involved in the party in future.

Q: The party has sent you across the State to campaign in this elections. Is this to make you popular or to help you mature in the State politics?

Not just me, many star campaigners are campaigning for DMK. The only idea is to get votes for the party. There is no other reason behind the decision to allow me to campaign.