Two held for trying to stage stir outside H Raja’s house 

Published: 16th April 2019 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 03:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: Anti-liquor activist and law graduate A Nandhini and her father K Anandan attempted to stage a protest in front of the house of BJP National Secretary and Lok Sabha candidate from Sivaganga constituency H Raja in Karaikudi after the father-daughter duo was allegedly attacked by the supporters of the BJP leader. But the police arrested them as they lacked permission to stage the protest.

Anandan said while they on their way back home on a bike after staging a protest, supporters of Raja rammed their two-wheeler and manhandled Anandhan and pushed him on to a thorny bush. “It is the fourth such attempt against me and my daughter.” 

