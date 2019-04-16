Activist Yogendra Yadav campaigns for Kamal Haasan's MNM

By PTI

CHENNAI: Swaraj India National President Yogendra Yadav Tuesday claimed the AIADMK, DMK, national parties and others in Tamil Nadu have reached a "dead end" and backed actor Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), saying it offered "clean politics".

Seeking votes for MNM candidates here on the last day of campaign for the April 18 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu, he said Haasan's party "represented a new force for alternative and clean politics.

" "I believe that political establishment of TN which includes the DMK, AIADMK and national parties they all have reached a dead end," Yadav said.

He alleged the country was facing 'unprecedented' challenge from the NDA regime at the centre and said the proposed "Mahagathbandhan" of opposition parties was in no position to counter it.

"Therefore, this country needs new forces, new energies and new ideas - which should this time come from the south. New concept of nationalism should travel from south to north India," he said.

Yadav, who recently campaigned for actor Prakash Raj contesting in Bengaluru Central constituency as an independent, invited Haasan to take his politics to the rest of the country.

The MNM is contesting the polls on its own.