DMK sends legal notice over GEC project

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The DMK has sent a legal notice to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Harsh Vardhan and Pon Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and PMK founder-leader Dr S Ramadoss, warning that contempt proceedings will be launched over Nitin Gadkari’s remarks about the Salem-Chennai eight-lane expressway project.

The legal notice, sent by R Girirajan, secretary of DMK legal wing, and advocate R Neelakandan, referred to Nitin Gadkari’s statement, made at an election campaign at Salem recently, that despite the High Court’s stay order, the Chennai-Salem green highway project would be implemented in due course of time after discussions with farmers.

Urging Modi to take into account April 4 HC order, staying acquisition of land and advise Nitin Gadkari and Pon Radhakrishnan to withdraw their contemptuous statements forthwith, the DMK said their statements on the project could be violative of the HC order and warned that the party would initiate contempt proceedings if the respondents failed to issue clarifications on this issue.