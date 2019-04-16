Lok Sabha elections 2019: Supreme Court seeks EC response on bribing of Tamil Nadu voters
The petitioner said each voter has been paid around Rs 5,000 and pleaded that the poll panel must be asked to postpone polls in all 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu.
Published: 16th April 2019 03:46 PM | Last Updated: 16th April 2019 03:46 PM
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the Election Commission's response on a petition alleging that bribing of voters have taken place in each of the 39 Lok Sabha constituency of Tamil Nadu.
