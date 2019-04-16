Minister RB Udayakumar summoned after I-T raids at MLA hostel

By Express News Service

With just two days to go for the Lok Sabha elections, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister RB Udayakumar has been summoned by the Income Tax department after a flying squad conducted raids at the MLA hostel in the Chepauk area, on Sunday night.

A top I-T official told Express that summons were issued to the minister for recording his statement after some slips were impounded from his room. The searches happened based on information that cash had been kept in the minister’s room in the hostel. “Our team went there along with the flying squad and checked the room,” said the I-T official.

“There were a number of empty bags with some slips. One policeman on security was there in the room. The slips were impounded and statement of the policeman was recorded, which was, however, not of much help,” the official added.