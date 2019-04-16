Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin has no right to speak about GEC: PMK 

Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, PMK youth wing president, has criticised DMK president M K Stalin’s statement over Nitin Gadkari’s remarks on the eight-lane highway project.

Published: 16th April 2019 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, PMK youth wing president, has criticised DMK president M K Stalin’s statement over Nitin Gadkari’s remarks on the eight-lane highway project. He stated, “Gadkari has said during a campaign meeting that was held at Salem that the expressway would be implemented after getting approval from the public by conducting a public hearing. The PMK has not accepted his decision. But talin’s remarks on the project should be condemned.”

