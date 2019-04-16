Home States Tamil Nadu

Will take steps to build special corridor to ease traffic, says Chennai North candidate Kalanidhi Veerasamy

Dr Kalanidhi Veerasamy, son of the late DMK leader, Arcot N Veerasamy, is the DMK candidate for Chennai North constituency in the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April 18.

Published: 16th April 2019 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 03:44 AM   |  A+A-

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Dr Kalanidhi Veerasamy, son of the late DMK leader, Arcot N Veerasamy, is the DMK candidate for Chennai North constituency in the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April 18. He promises to ease traffic congestion in North Chennai by constructing a special corridor for lorries. 

Excerpts from his interview with Express:

Since 1996, the North Chennai had been under the DMK’s reign except in the 2014 parliamentary elections. What are you highlighting in your campaigns: failures of the sitting MP or achievements of the earlier DMK MPs?​

Across North Chennai, people are unhappy with the sitting MP who didn’t pay enough attention to the welfare of the people here. He has also not utilised the MP local area development funds which, if used, could have fulfilled many of the local needs. We have also highlighted the achievements of our party MPs.

What is your prime promise for voters of North Chennai?
Traffic congestion is the main issue of North Chennai, aggravated mainly by the heavy flow of lorries to the harbour. I will take steps to reduce this by constructing a special corridor for lorries. I will also improve medical facilities at government hospitals in the Chennai North constituency.

Supposing you are elected as MP and the AIADMK government is to last for the next two years, how do you intend to go about fulfilling your promises?
Our aim is to address the needs of the people and for that, we will readily cooperate with the State government.

How is the overall response to your campaign?
The voters of the constituency have expressed their willingness to vote for the DMK alliance. They are looking to unseat the BJP government and to throw away the state government. Wherever we meet the people, they have showered us with affections.

How is the cooperation from your alliance parties?
Our alliance arithmetic and chemistry are strong. The cadre of all alliance parties are working hard to achieve our goal of winning all parliamentary constituencies in the State. On the contrary, in the ruling AIADMK-led alliance there is no chemistry.

Is money going to play a role in the coming election?
In any general election, the role of money will not have any substantial impact. Hence, there is no need for us to panic over money power. The power of democracy is above all this.

