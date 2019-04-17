Home States Tamil Nadu

150 AMMK men booked for preventing flying squad team from conducting searches 

Police had  to open fire in the air to disperse AMMK supporters who were objecting a flying squad from conducting searches at a store in the Theni Lok Sabha constituency.

Published: 17th April 2019 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

FIR, F.I.R., First Information Report

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By PTI

THENI: Cases were registered Wednesday against 150 AMMK members for preventing a flying squad team from discharging its duty, with four people being arrested in this connection, police said.

Authorities had conducted a search at a store in Theni Lok Sabha constituency Tuesday night following inputs about suspected cash, during which police had to open fire in the air to disperse around 50 supporters of AMMK, who objected to the action.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The members were booked under various sections of IPC, including preventing government servants from discharging their duties.

When a team comprising officials of the Election Commission-appointed, surveillance squad and the income tax department arrived at the store in Andipatti here, the shopkeeper fled the spot after downing the shutter.

READ MORE | Rs 1.48 crore cash seized from premises of TTV Dhinakaran's partyman in Theni, shots fired to disperse supporters

Soon, an argument broke out between AMMK workers and the officials which resulted in a commotion and police fired four rounds in the air, they said.

No one was injured in the firing, a senior official said.

The shop is believed to be run by a supporter of the TTV Dhinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK).

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Theni Income tax raids TTV Dhinakaran Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp