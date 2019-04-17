It's official: Vellore Lok Sabha constituency elections cancelled

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/VELLORE: Elections to the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency has been cancelled following the seizure of crores of rupees from the district by the Income Tax Department. President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday accepted Election Commission’s recommendation to countermand the polls, even as the State is set to vote on April 18.

At a whopping Rs 204 crore, Tamil Nadu tops the list in cash seizures since March 10, when the model code of conduct came into force. The value of total seizures from the State, including precious metals and liquor, is Rs 510 crore, just behind Gujarat.

In Vellore, officials seized over Rs 11 crore from a cement godown allegedly owned by a local DMK functionary linked to the party’s candidate Kathir Anand.

Officials also raided Anand’s father and DMK treasurer Durai Murugan’s house and seized `10 lakh ‘excess cash’. While the poll panel recommended countermanding the polls as such a ‘vitiated atmosphere’ would mar the conduct of free and fair elections, DMK has termed the official action as witch-hunt to sabotage its prospects. The news dampened the mood of politicians in the Fort City, who toiled in scorching summer heat to garner votes for their party’s candidates.

DMK cadre in Thoothukudi gathered in hundreds in the dark lanes around their Lok Sabha candidate MK Kanimozhi’s house, minutes after hearing the news of Income Tax raids at her residence. They raised slogans against the BJP and Union government for “using the I-T department for political gains”.

As the crowd got restive, police strength in the area was boosted. Speaking to the media after the raids, Kanimozhi alleged the “checks” were a handiwork of the Union government. “There is crores of rupees stacked at BJP candidate Tamilisai Soundararajan’s house. Will the IT dare raid her?” Kanimozhi alleged.

In an interesting development, the investigating officials were mobbed by the supporters and were unable to leave the venue. They were then sent home in cars belonging to MLA Geetha Jeevan and her brother along with heavy police protection. Reacting to the development, DMK president MK Stalin reiterated the allegations made by Kanimozhi against BJP’s Tamilisai Soundararajan. He also alleged there was video evidence of money being distributed in Theni by AIADMK workers.