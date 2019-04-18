Home States Tamil Nadu

Modi using EC to threaten opposition parties, says MK Stalin

DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday alleged that the BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are ‘using the Election Commission (EC) to threaten opposition parties.’

DMK chief MK Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday alleged that the BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are ‘using the Election Commission (EC) to threaten opposition parties.’
He told reporters here that already Modi had used the Enforcement Directorate, CBI and IT department for threatening opposition parties. Now they have started using EC also.Anything can happen till Modi is the Prime Minister. For instance, election in Vellore Lok Sabha constituency has been rescinded, he said.

He said, “If they want to legally cancel the election they should cancel the Theni Lok Sabha poll as money had been distributed on behalf of AIADMK candidates there to a large extent. To prove it, videos are being circulated ( on social media). But, no action was taken on the complaints. Even though the ruling party had distributed a huge amount to voters, I strongly hope this election will prove one thing that the voters of the State will not vote for money.”

On cancellation of election in Vellore, he said, “There is no chance to get any remedy from the court as the President has affixed his signature. Hence, we will decide after consulting legal experts on this issue.” 
On I-T searches at Kanimozhi’s residence at Thoothukudi on Tuesday night, he said,” The searches were conducted with an aim to threaten cadre of DMK and its alliance parties and booth agents of Thoothukudi parliamentary constituency. But, the DMK will not be afraid of these actions”. 

