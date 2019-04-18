Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CEO urges voters to 'brave summer heat and cast vote'

Elections to 38 Lok Sabha seats and bypolls to 18 assembly constituencies will be held Thursday.

Published: 18th April 2019 01:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 01:37 AM   |  A+A-

Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule.

Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo Wednesday urged voters in Tamil Nadu to brave the summer heat and cast their votes and that all arrangements have been made for free and fair conduct of the April 18 Lok Sabha polls.

"Though it may turn out to be a hot day, I request all voters to cast their votes. The entire election machinery is ready to hold free, fair and peaceful elections tomorrow," the CEO said.

Elections to 38 Lok Sabha seats and polls to 18 assembly constituencies will be held Thursday. On the DMK's charge that the poll panel was targetting only opposition parties, Sahoo said more than 4,400 FIRs have been filed till date for various irregularities and action was being taken in all these cases.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"The IT department takes up raids based on various reports submitted by officials such as general observers, DEOs (District Electoral Officers), Income Tax, expenditure observers. Wherever we have received information, we have taken action impartially," he said.

On the allegation of Chief Minister allegedly bribing a voter, a clip of which went viral on the social media, Sahoo said the commission was given a report by the District Election Officer within an hour, stating that the video was doctored.

The report said the Chief Minister paid the money for products he had purchased from the vendor, the CEO said.

