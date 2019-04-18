TN chief electoral officer raises voter awareness at the expense of Royal Challengers Bangalore

By Online Desk

The Twitter handle of the Tamil Nadu chief electoral officer (CEO) has been involved in creating awareness amongst voters over the last few weeks.

In the midst of the IPL season, the Tamil Nadu CEO chose to take a subtle dig at Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are currently placed at the bottom of the points table.

RCB have already lost their chance to make it to the playoffs after a disastrous start to the season where the Bengaluru-based franchise won just one of the eight matches they played so far.

The tweet put out by Tamil Nadu elections CEO reads, "Ee sala...Idha naanga nambi solalama ? Solli dhane aaganum. #VoteIsOurs #MakeYourMarkTN #GoVoteTN #ECI @CSKFansOfficial #EeSalaVoteNamde."

The above tweet can be roughly translated into "This year...Can we tell this confidently? We should say. #VoteIsOurs #MakeYourMarkTN #GoVoteTN #ECI @CSKFansOfficial #EeSalaVoteNamde."

Before the start of the IPL season, RCB had put out a promotional video where all their players can be seen confidently claiming that they will win the IPL trophy this season (Ee Sala Cup Namde).

Although the tournament is currently in its 12th season, RCB have never won the IPL title so far.

Polling in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka kicked off on Thursday amid tight security. The people of Tamil Nadu will be voting for 38 Lok Sabha constituencies and bypolls in 18 assembly segments, while an estimated 2.43 crore voters across Karnataka will be casting their vote in 14 of the 28 constituencies.

