Tamil Nadu Elections CEO has a special message for 'singles and committed' people

By Online Desk

Polling for Tamil Nadu's 38 Lok Sabha constituencies and bypolls in 18 assembly segments kickstarted today morning. Many enthusiastic voters turned up despite the summer heat to cast their vote. TN Elections CEO took to Twitter and put out a special message, urging the singles and committed people in the state to vote.

The tweet reads, "Singles, committed, nu oruthar vidama elarum vandhu vote podunga! (each and every one of you, go and cast your vote) #MakeYourMarkTN #GoVoteTN #ECI."

Meanwhile, voters from across Chennai were unable to cast their vote as they have allegedly not received their booth slips yet. Before voters could exercise their franchise, they must check if their names have appeared in the voters' list.

The booth slip is a proof that their name is in the list and it will contain all the necessary information such as - which booth the voter has to go to, the serial number of the voter etc. corporation staff will have to deliver these slips to the voters.

However, Chennai voters complain that no one visited their homes to give the slip. Hence, people are now queuing outside polling stations to get their booth slips.

In several localities near Adambakkam, Madipakkam and Nanganallur people who gathered in large numbers to cast their votes in the morning returned dejected. Since most of them were not issued booth slips the Election Website was their only way to find out which booth they should vote from.

(With inputs from ENS)