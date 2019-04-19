74-year-old dies hours after being denied vote in Chennai

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Missing of a voter’s name in the electoral list is a common lapse, but it turned uncommonly fatal for a 74-year-old woman in the Lok Sabha elections held on Thursday. Already suffering from high blood pressure, T Cecily Moral, a native of Thoothukudi, residing here for the past 56 years, allegedly died of cardiac arrest back home after she had an argument with the election staff at St Antony’s School at Pudupet over her name missing in the electoral list.

Her relatives said she was extremely upset to find her name missing and returned home without voting.

Minutes after she returned home, she had breathing troubles. When she was taken to the Tamil Nadu Government Multi-Super Specialty Hospital at the Omandurar estate, the doctors who checked her, said she had already died of cardiac arrest.

“She had been living in Chennai for the last 56 years and voting in all elections. How can her name be removed from the list?” said a close relative of Moral, who wished not to be named.