Home States Tamil Nadu

V Senthil Balaji starts bypoll campaign

A day after the parliamentary election heat settled, the DMK started its campaign for the  May 19 assembly bypolls.

Published: 20th April 2019 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

V Senthil Balaji (centre) seeking votes in Aravakurichi on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

KARUR: A day after the parliamentary election heat settled, the DMK started its campaign for the May 19 assembly bypolls. DMK district in-charge and candidate V Senthil Balaji began his election campaign on Friday for the Aravakurichi bypoll in R Ellapatti village. Along with him were the Congress’ Karur candidate, Jothimani, DMK’s former ministers and MPs KC Palanisamy, M Chinnasamy, Nanniyur Rajendran and other alliance leaders.

The AIADMK has asked its party members to file applications to contest the four assembly bypolls, and TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK is yet to select announce its candidates. Addressing reporters, Balaji said, “We have started our campaign for the by-election in Aravakurichi successfully. The DMK will get 60 per cent votes. Stalin will become the chief minister of Tamil Nadu after May 23, when results of all the 22 assembly bypolls will be announced. People have put forth their requests. We will take them to Stalin and try to address them. We have promised the people of Aravakurichi villages to solve water issues by bringing water from the Nanganji river and setting up water connections to the houses.”

“The same way, people of about 20 panchayat unions in the region are suffering from serious drought and a water crisis. We came up with a new project to address the issues, but the EPS government shelved it. After becoming the chief minister, our leader Stalin will provide separate water connections to all the 20 panchayat unions under the Cauvery Combined Water Supply Scheme. We will establish a government arts and science college in Aravakurichi region,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DMK V Senthil Balaji

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (File Photo| AP)
The Third Pillar: Raghuram Rajan on why community is important
Prabhu Chawla
Why a Sadhvi Pragya? Why is Shatrugan Sinha now Congress' Patna'wale' Sahib?
Gallery
(Photos | AP, AFP)
New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson-led Black Caps include uncapped Tom Blundell
Here is a glimpse at  the life of the legendary Pakistani batsman from his playing days to heading the PCB selection committee (Photos | PTI, AFP)
Inzamam-ul-Haq now and then: The many faces of the Pakistan cricket legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp