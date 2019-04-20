V Senthil Balaji starts bypoll campaign

By Express News Service

KARUR: A day after the parliamentary election heat settled, the DMK started its campaign for the May 19 assembly bypolls. DMK district in-charge and candidate V Senthil Balaji began his election campaign on Friday for the Aravakurichi bypoll in R Ellapatti village. Along with him were the Congress’ Karur candidate, Jothimani, DMK’s former ministers and MPs KC Palanisamy, M Chinnasamy, Nanniyur Rajendran and other alliance leaders.

The AIADMK has asked its party members to file applications to contest the four assembly bypolls, and TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK is yet to select announce its candidates. Addressing reporters, Balaji said, “We have started our campaign for the by-election in Aravakurichi successfully. The DMK will get 60 per cent votes. Stalin will become the chief minister of Tamil Nadu after May 23, when results of all the 22 assembly bypolls will be announced. People have put forth their requests. We will take them to Stalin and try to address them. We have promised the people of Aravakurichi villages to solve water issues by bringing water from the Nanganji river and setting up water connections to the houses.”

“The same way, people of about 20 panchayat unions in the region are suffering from serious drought and a water crisis. We came up with a new project to address the issues, but the EPS government shelved it. After becoming the chief minister, our leader Stalin will provide separate water connections to all the 20 panchayat unions under the Cauvery Combined Water Supply Scheme. We will establish a government arts and science college in Aravakurichi region,” he said.