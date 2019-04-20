Notice on plea seeking basic facilities at Madurai bus stand

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court issued notice on public interest litigation seeking direction to provide temporary bus shelters, drinking water facilities and mobile toilets around Periyar Bus Stand in Madurai to tackle summer heat.

The litigant K K Ramesh of Madurai submitted that due to the ongoing renovation works in Periyar Bus Stand under Smart City Project (SCP), all buses that used to stop at the bus terminal now stop outside or on the roads surrounding it.

This has forced the commuters to wait for buses without any bus shelter, drinking water facility or public toilets, he claimed. Absence of bus shelters also cause sun strokes to the commuters, he stated and added that officials ought to have made some temporary arrangements to provide the aforementioned basic facilities for public.

Though I sent a representation to the officials concerned in this regard on April 1, no action has been taken, he stated and sought direction to provide the said facilities. Hearing the plea, a bench comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and S S Sundar issued notice to the Madurai Collector, Corporation Commissioner and Managing Director of TN State Transport Corporation and adjourned the case to April 23.