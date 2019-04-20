Home States Tamil Nadu

Ready to face Assembly polls whenever it happens: Rajnikanth

On violent incidents, including the one in Ariyalur district, Rajnikanth said when compared to the past, the situation has improved a lot.

Published: 20th April 2019 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

rajinikanth
By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after the Lok Sabha elections in the State, actor Rajnikanth on Friday reiterated his conviction to enter active politics. Stating he will not disappoint his fans in this regard, he said that his political entry will be only when Assembly elections are announced.  As far as Lok Sabha elections were concerned, he did not support any political party.

The actor clarified this while taking a few questions from reporters who approached him at his Poes Garden residence here.Asked when his political entry can be expected, he said : “I will be there whenever the elections for State Assembly happens.”  

When a scribe asked whether he was ready to face Assembly elections if the results for by-elections to 18 Assembly constituencies facilitate such a situation, he said: “I am ready to face the Assembly elections whenever it is announced.”  

Regarding the eagerness shown by his fans in social media about his entry into politics, the actor said “I understand their feelings.  Definitely, I will not disappoint them.”

Responding to a question, he said “Seventy per cent polling is reasonable. But, in Chennai, the polling percentage is around 50 per cent. Perhaps due to continuous holidays for four days people might have left for their native places.  

On violent incidents, including the one in Ariyalur district, Rajnikanth said when compared to the past, the situation has improved a lot.  In general, arrangements were done in a better manner.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections Rajnikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (File Photo| AP)
The Third Pillar: Raghuram Rajan on why community is important
Prabhu Chawla
Why a Sadhvi Pragya? Why is Shatrugan Sinha now Congress' Patna'wale' Sahib?
Gallery
(Photos | AP, AFP)
New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson-led Black Caps include uncapped Tom Blundell
Here is a glimpse at  the life of the legendary Pakistani batsman from his playing days to heading the PCB selection committee (Photos | PTI, AFP)
Inzamam-ul-Haq now and then: The many faces of the Pakistan cricket legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp