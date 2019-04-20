Ready to face Assembly polls whenever it happens: Rajnikanth

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after the Lok Sabha elections in the State, actor Rajnikanth on Friday reiterated his conviction to enter active politics. Stating he will not disappoint his fans in this regard, he said that his political entry will be only when Assembly elections are announced. As far as Lok Sabha elections were concerned, he did not support any political party.

The actor clarified this while taking a few questions from reporters who approached him at his Poes Garden residence here.Asked when his political entry can be expected, he said : “I will be there whenever the elections for State Assembly happens.”

When a scribe asked whether he was ready to face Assembly elections if the results for by-elections to 18 Assembly constituencies facilitate such a situation, he said: “I am ready to face the Assembly elections whenever it is announced.”

Regarding the eagerness shown by his fans in social media about his entry into politics, the actor said “I understand their feelings. Definitely, I will not disappoint them.”

Responding to a question, he said “Seventy per cent polling is reasonable. But, in Chennai, the polling percentage is around 50 per cent. Perhaps due to continuous holidays for four days people might have left for their native places.

On violent incidents, including the one in Ariyalur district, Rajnikanth said when compared to the past, the situation has improved a lot. In general, arrangements were done in a better manner.