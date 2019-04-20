Home States Tamil Nadu

MK Stalin condemns attack, other incidents on election day

MDMK general secretary Vaiko and PMK founder S Ramadoss also urged action against  miscreants involved in Ponparappi clash on Thursday.

DMK president, M K Stalin

M K Stalin. (Photo | K K Sundar, EPS_

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president M K Stalin has condemned the attacks on a Dalit community at Ponparappai village near Ariyalur wherein 20 houses were attacked and violent incidents reported across the State on polling day.

Urging the chief electoral officer and Director General of Police for Elections to take steps to bring in normalcy following reports of the clashes, he said police authorities should nip in the bud, such kind of acts as it could result in a setback to free and fair democratic elections.

In Ambur, a clash led to police firing during the polling. In Dharmapuri district, a poll booth at Nathamedu village was captured, reports of which appeared in the media. Besides, a clash erupted between two groups in Ponnamaravathi village in Pudukkottai district during the election, Stalin said.

“The district police authorities, who are responsible for maintaining law and order, should undertake steps to bring normalcy in the State. And the police should take steps to control the anti-social elements, who take efforts to destroy the peaceful atmosphere. The culprits should be dealt with an iron hand. I urge the Chief Electoral Officer and DGP for Election, to take steps to bring brotherhood among the people.”

MDMK general secretary Vaiko and PMK founder S Ramadoss also urged action against miscreants involved in Ponparappi clash on Thursday. In a statement, he alleged cadre of PMK and Hindu Munnani attacked Dalits at Ponparappi. The incident should be condemned. Police should take steps to maintain public peace and take action against those who attacked Dalits.

Ramadoss, in a statement, alleged “During the polling at Ponparappi, cadre of VCK provoked PMK  partymen resulting in a clash. Two PMK volunteers were attacked and they sustained injuries. But,  police have registered cases against PMK workers, including a former union minister Velu and a ex-MLA Ilavazhagan. The cases should be withdrawn. An inquiry should be held into the “biased acts of police”, he said.

DMK M K Stalin Dalit

