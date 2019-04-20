Voter turnout: Tamil Nadu yet to break its own record

T Muruganandham By

CHENNAI: Even after 52 years, Tamil Nadu is yet to break its own record on the polling percentage. The Lok Sabha elections in 1967, the year when DMK snatched power from Congress saw 76.56 per cent of voters exercising their franchise and that remains the highest ever polling percentage in Tamil Nadu. This time, the final polling percentage stands at 71.90. Though polling in Vellore constituency will be held later, the polling percentage will not exceed the 1967 mark, it is pointed out.

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the polling percentage stood at 73.74. In 2009 parliamentary elections, it was 73.02. So, the voter turn out this time has slightly come down than the past two general elections.But, as far as Assembly elections are concerned, the polling percentage slightly went up once in 2011 elections (78.12 per cent). The final polling percentage for Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu stands at 71.90 per cent.

According to polling data released by Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo, more women have exercised their franchise in the elections. Totally, 2,12,96,722 women, 2,07,27,179 men and 1,066 transgenders have cast their votes. In all 4,20,24,784 voters have exercised their franchise.

Significantly, of the 38 constituencies, 26 polled more than 75 per cent votes. The following 10 constituencies polled above 77 per cent: Dharmapuri (80.49), Namakkal (79.98), Karur (79.11), Arani (78.97), Perambalur (78.70), Villupuram (78.22), Kallakurichi (78.38), Chidambaram (77.72) Tiruvannamalai (77.49) and Salem (77.33). The lowest polling percentage was recorded in South Chennai (56.34). Central Chennai recorded 58.69 per cent and Sriperumbudur 61.64.

The following 10 Assembly segments recorded more than 80 per cent polling in Lok Sabha elections : Kulithalai (85.77), Palacode (85.63), Krishnarayapuram (84.22), Veerapandi (83.86), Pennagaram (83.72), Ariyalur (83.20), Edappadi (82.97), Sholingur (82.26), Harur (82.08), Sankari (82.07 and Yercaud (81.93).

As far as the by-elections in 18 Assembly constituencies are concerned, the average polling percentage stands at 75.56. Sholingur topped in polling percentage with 82.26 per cent voters exercising their franchise and the lowest polling was recorded in 64.14 per cent.

