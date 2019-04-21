Home States Tamil Nadu

After brief break from Lok Sabha elections, politicos freshen up for bypolls

Already, by-elections to 18 Assembly segments  were held on April 18 along with Lok Sabha elections.

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Just after a brief break following the Lok Sabha elections, leaders of political parties in the State are gearing up for facing the next task - by-elections to four Assembly segments - Sulur, Aravakurichi, Tirupparankundram and Ottapidaram - which are scheduled for May 19. Filing of nominations in these constituencies will begin on April 22 (Monday).

Taking the lead, DMK had announced candidates for the four segments.  AIADMK has called for applications from party aspirants on April 21.  The AIADMK is likely to announce the candidates on Monday so that they can commence their campaign early.  Meanwhile, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran also announced his campaign schedule from May 1 to 16. 

DMK president MK Stalin chaired a high-level meeting here for devising the campaign strategies for the by-elections.  He will commence his first phase of campaign from May 1 in Ottapidaram segment and continue his campaign there on May 2.  

On May 3 and 4, he will campaign in Tirupparankundram. Similarly, he will cover Sulur constituency on May 5 and 6 and canvass votes in Aravakurichi constituency on May 7 and 8.Meanwhile, MDMK general secretary Vaiko and VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan called on Stalin separately and held discussions with him on the by-elections to the four constituencies.   Both leaders told reporters that they will campaign for the DMK candidates in the four constituencies.  

Thirumavalavan said he had already requested the Ariyalur Collector to conduct re-poll at Ponparappi which faced violent incidents.  However, the Collector said he could not take a decision on his own in this regard and EC will take the final call.  He also said an all-party agitation will be held on April 24 to protest against the violence at Ponparappi.

