Allegations against CJI slammed

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Manithaneya Jananayaka Katchi (MJK) founder M Thamimun Ansari has condemned the sexual harassment allegations made against the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi and called it an act against democracy.

Ansari, also the Nagapattinam MLA, said the allegation was a shameful act against democracy to accuse a person of Gogoi’s stature.

“The Honourable Chief Justice of India is soon to deliver some important verdicts which will affect politics in the country. The timing of the sexual harassment allegation against a person with such a clean track record and universal respect indicates certain powers with vested interests are doing it on purpose to pull him down. He is being targeted based on a personal vendetta and a grudge in a coordinated attack aimed to affect the verdicts to be delivered by him,” said Ansari.

The minority community leader also condemned the suicide bombing attacks in Colombo on Easter day where over 200 people were killed.

“This attack on one of the holiest days of the year is despicable. Earlier, terrorists were targeting temples and mosques in the region and now they are targeting churches. Whoever is behind theis should be brought to justice,” said Ansari.