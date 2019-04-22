Government proposes irrigation project in reserve forest of Sathyamangalam Wildlife Sanctuary

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

CHENNAI: The State government has proposed to build an irrigation project inside the reserve forest of Sathyamangalam Wildlife Sanctuary and the State Board for Wildlife (SBWL) has recommended for diversion of about 89 acres of forest land.

The irrigation scheme is being planned by the Water Resources Department (WRD) near Kanakkampalayam village in Gobichettipalayam taluk of Erode district.

Officials told Express that completion of the scheme would help irrigate hundreds of acres of land in and around the foothills of Kanakkampalayam, Perumugai and Kondayampalayam villages.

“The groundwater level will rise, aiding drinking water and cattle feed facilities. The economy of 25,000 people living in these areas will improve,” authorities said.

However, the scheme involves acquisition of 88.46 acres of Guthiyalathur reserve forest in Sathyamangalam Wildlife Sanctuary, besides 14.30 acres of patta land. The forest area is home for several scheduled tribes and other traditional forest dwellers. But, authorities claimed that the project area will not displace any of them.

Sources said the Erode district administration has already given “no objection” for the project.Compensatory 180.30 acres of government barren land was identified in Bargur village in Anthiyur taluk and based on the report obtained from the Anthiyur tahasildar, the identified poromboke land is a clear barren land and is eligible for afforestation and is proposed to be handed over to the forest department.

“Hence, it is recommended that there is no objection for acquiring 88.46 acres of reserve forest for the proposed project and also handing over the compensatory land of 180 acres government barren land to the forest department,” said Erode district collector in a letter.

The Water Resources Department has also consented to deposit cost of raising and maintenance of compensatory afforestation as well as protection, etc, as per the scheme prepared and approved by the forest department with escalation. “We also consented to pay lease rent, net present value of the forest land, which will be fixed by the guidelines of Supreme Court, and cost of felling of trees,” WRD officials said.

The project involves formation of earthen bund, construction of spillway, three drops measuring 3 metres, construction of left and right side sluices and canals, besides lying approach road.The proposal was first submitted by WRD on October 30, 2018, to Chief Wildlife Warden and after getting certain clarifications, the proposal was recommended by State Board for Wildlife on December 31, 2018, and currently pending for approval before National Board for Wildlife (NBWL).

