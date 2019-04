By PTI

COIMBATORE: A 23-year-old migrant worker from West Bengal was found dead with the body hanging from a tree near Ettimadai on the city outskirts early Tuesday, police said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Sooran Marx, a native of Birbhum district in West Bengal was working with a private firm in Kerala.

He had left his village on April 19 to join duty, they said.

The body bore injuries on the head and neck, they added.

Further investigations are on, police said.