Tamil Nadu Thowheedh Jamaath says it halted ISIS from spreading its tentacles in state

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Thowheedh Jamaath Tuesday denied any links with the Sri Lanka based National Tawheed Jamath which is suspected of plotting the Easter Sunday blasts and reaffirmed its commitment to democracy.

The Tamil Nadu based outfit has significant clout especially among the Muslim youth for its stand on firmly toeing Islamic tenets.

It said its work ensured that the ideology of the ISIS did not find any takers in the State.

Stoutly denying ties with NTJ, Deputy General Secretary, TNTJ, Abdul Rahim, said his organisation was hearing about the Lankan namesake only now after the blasts.

Expressing anguish and resentment that some media outlets suggested possibility of ties between his outfit and the NTJ, Rahim said the similarity ended with the name.

"We are making it clear that we have absolutely nothing to do with NTJ which is being suspected. We condemn imputations suggesting links between the TNTJ and NTJ. Many have Gandhi as surnames and parties in Tamil Nadu have words like Dravida and Kazhagam in their names. Does it mean that all of them have the same ideology or have links"? he asked.

Asked about the extremist mindset among a section of youth and what caused it, Rahim told PTI that it was the result of a sense of frustration.

Frustrated that they were allegedly not getting justice for crimes -like riots against their community- he said such people become a prey for extremist ideologies.

"Islam very clearly says a strong no to extremism and terrorism in any form or manner.

We propagate it and guide people and youth to fight for their rights within the framework of democracy and our Constitution," he said.

The senior Jamaath leader showed photographs of anti-terror drives undertaken by his outfit in the past.

"Extremism cannot be an answer for extremism. It would only aggravate the situation."

The remedy for any problem has to come from the government, and the judiciary in a democratic way, he added.

"The ISIS could attract youth in some parts of India, but not in Tamil Nadu. It is because of our work guiding the youth on the democratic path."

He said even authorities had lauded their drive against extremism and its results.

He strongly condemned the Lankan blasts and said such acts were unacceptable irrespective of who carried it out.

"The elements responsible for the blasts should be identified and exemplary punishment must be awarded to them."

The Islamic State earlier in the day had claimed responsibility for the suicide attacks that killed 321 people and wounded more than 500 others in Sri Lanka.

Government's spokesman Rajitha Senaratne said local Islamist extremist group called the National Tawheed Jamath (NTJ) is suspected of plotting the blasts.

"All suicide bombers involved in the blasts are believed to be Sri Lankan nationals," said Senaratne, who is also the Health Minister.

The India Thowheed Jamaath on Monday strongly condemned the serial blasts in Sri Lanka saying it was an unpardonable attack on the entire humanity and demanded maximum punishment for the perpetrators of the attack.